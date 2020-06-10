Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

We Energies: Power out for over 10K customers in southeast Wisconsin due to weather

Posted 6:05 am, June 10, 2020, by

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The We Energies Power Outage Map, as of about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, was showing more than 10,000 without power in southeast Wisconsin.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal passed through Wisconsin overnight — bringing strong winds and rain.

Anyone can monitor the outages in southeast Wisconsin with the We Energies Outage Map. Officials say that map updates every 15 minutes.

What you can do:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.