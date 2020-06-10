× We Energies: Power out for over 10K customers in southeast Wisconsin due to weather

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The We Energies Power Outage Map, as of about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, was showing more than 10,000 without power in southeast Wisconsin.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal passed through Wisconsin overnight — bringing strong winds and rain.

Anyone can monitor the outages in southeast Wisconsin with the We Energies Outage Map. Officials say that map updates every 15 minutes.

Our crews are responding as quickly as they can to safely restore power as strong winds from tropical storm Cristobal continue to knock down trees and damage our equipment. Report your outage online and check the outage map for updates: https://t.co/I1JVRYUzu1 pic.twitter.com/Ef5h4sT9Eg — We Energies (@we_energies) June 10, 2020

What you can do: