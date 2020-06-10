We Energies: Power out for over 10K customers in southeast Wisconsin due to weather
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The We Energies Power Outage Map, as of about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, was showing more than 10,000 without power in southeast Wisconsin.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal passed through Wisconsin overnight — bringing strong winds and rain.
Anyone can monitor the outages in southeast Wisconsin with the We Energies Outage Map. Officials say that map updates every 15 minutes.
What you can do:
- Report your power outage and receive updates online or at 800-662-4797
- Be safe while your power is out
- Stay at least 25 feet away from downed lines