MILWAUKEE -- Carrots, squash, peas and beans! There are so many choices of things you can grow in a garden. Melinda Myers joins FOX6 WakeUp to help you choose what's best for you.
What Should You Grow in Your Vegetable Garden?
- Consider vegetables like beans, beets, onions, spinach, broccoli, peppers, carrots, summer squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, potatoes, lettuce, peas, and Swiss chard. These vegetables provide the biggest returns on your investment of space and time in the garden. (U of IL)
- Those that have short shelf life - like lettuce - pick fresh and use immediately
- Planning on preserving? Potatoes, onions and winter squash store well for relatively long periods others need to be canned or frozen
- Hard to find veggies - ie: some of the unique hot peppers