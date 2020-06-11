× $22M winning Powerball ticket sold in Menomonie; state’s 18th jackpot winner since 1992

MENOMONIE, Wis. — A lucky winner hit the Powerball jackpot in Menomonie — in the northwest part of the state.

The winning Powerball ticket for $22 Million was sold by Synergy Coop Exit 45 on 2100 County Rd. B in Menomonie. Synergy Coop will receive a $100,000 incentive for selling the ticket.

The winning numbers are 10, 33, 41, 52, 54, and the Powerball number 18.

A news release indicates this win is Wisconsin’s 18th Powerball jackpot since Wisconsin debuted the game in 1992. This is the first Wisconsin Powerball jackpot won since March 2019 when Wisconsin had a record-setting $768.4 Million jackpot winner. Wisconsin is now tied for fourth on the all-time list of most frequently winning states.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day’s drawing. The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.