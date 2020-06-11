Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

ATF seeking persons of interest in connection with arson at Harley-Davidson on Silver Spring

Posted 10:05 am, June 11, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE –Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Milwaukee Field Office within the Chicago Field Division and the Milwaukee Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest involved in the arson at the Milwaukee Harley-Davidson on Silver Spring Drive.

The fire was reported at 1:19 am, Monday morning, June 1.

ATF seeking persons of interest in connection with arson at Harley-Davidson on Silver Spring

Anyone having information about this vehicle seen in the parking lot, or knowledge of the fire, should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS (8477).

Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the Reportit® app, available on both Google Play and the apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

Fire set inside Harley-Davidson on Silver Spring, windows broken

Fire set inside Harley-Davidson on Silver Spring, windows broken

Fire set inside Harley-Davidson on Silver Spring, windows broken

Fire set inside Harley-Davidson on Silver Spring, windows broken

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.