ATF seeking persons of interest in connection with arson at Harley-Davidson on Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE –Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Milwaukee Field Office within the Chicago Field Division and the Milwaukee Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest involved in the arson at the Milwaukee Harley-Davidson on Silver Spring Drive.

The fire was reported at 1:19 am, Monday morning, June 1.

Anyone having information about this vehicle seen in the parking lot, or knowledge of the fire, should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS (8477).

Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the Reportit® app, available on both Google Play and the apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.