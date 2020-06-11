Coming to select Wisconsin drive-in theaters: Garth Brooks in concert!

MILWAUKEE — Garth Brooks is set for a one-night-only concert event to air on-screen at 300 drive-in theaters across North America, only on Saturday, June 27. The list of theaters includes eight in Wisconsin.
A news release says the concert, produced by Encore Live, will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada. The cost is $100 per car or truck.
The concert will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local public health mandates.
List of Wisconsin drive-in theaters
Field of Scenes
N3712 WI. 55
Freedom
Rivers Edge Drive-in
1820 Raleigh Road
New Richmond
Chilton Twilight Drive-in
1255 E. Chestnut Street
Chilton
Big Sky Drive-in
9174 Winnebago Road
Wisconsin Dells
Sky Vu Drive-in
1936 State Route 69
Monroe
Moonlight Drive-in
1494 E. Green Bay Street
Shawano
Hi-Way 18 Outdoor Theatre
W6423 US-18
Jefferson
Skyway Drive-in
3475 State Hwy. 42
Fish Creek