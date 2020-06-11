× Gov. Tony Evers appoints state Rep. Chris Taylor to circuit court

MADISON — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has appointed state Rep. Chris Taylor to the Dane County Circuit Court.

The Madison Democrat will replace Judge Jill Karofsky, who is joining the Wisconsin Supreme Court in August. Evers announced the appointment Thursday.

Taylor is one of the most liberal members of the Assembly, where she’s served since 2011. She announced in March that she was not seeking reelection. Republicans criticized the appointment. Taylor says those who served with her know how hard she works. Taylor has been a vocal advocate for abortion rights, gun control and programs for sexual and domestic violence victims.