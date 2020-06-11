× Open Record Special Edition: Seventh Chances

MILWAUKEE — Driving drunk in Wisconsin is not a crime until you get caught twice. It’s not a felony until the fourth offense. But the seventh? For that, you’re supposed to serve some serious prison time.

In this special edition of Open Record, Bryan and Amanda explore a conflict in the law that’s allowing chronic drunk drivers to get out of prison early.

For this story, the FOX6 Investigators performed a case by case analysis of repeat drunk driving cases from 2018. Bryan and Amanda discuss why so many these persistent offenders are being released from prison well before their 3-year minimum sentence has been served. The investigation found 7, 8, 9 and 10-time offenders who are getting out of prison after serving just 20 to 40% of their mandatory minimum sentences. They also discuss why a Milwaukee County judge reached out to the FOX6 Investigators to call attention to what he considers a genuine public safety concern.

