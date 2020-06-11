Recipe: Grilled ribeye steaks and potatoes with smoky paprika rub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's almost time to celebrate dad with a delicious steak. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for grilled ribeyes with a smoky paprika rub.

Grilled Ribeye Steaks and Potatoes with Smoky Paprika Rub

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef Ribeye Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 12 ounces each)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large russet potatoes, cut lengthwise into 8 wedges each

1 tablespoon minced green onions

Sour Cream and Onion Sauce (recipe follows) (optional)

Seasoning:

2 tablespoons smoked or Spanish paprika

1-1/2 teaspoons sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper

COOKING:

Combine seasoning ingredients in small bowl; remove and reserve 2 tablespoons. Press remaining seasoning evenly onto beef steaks; set aside. Combine reserved seasoning, oil and salt in large bowl. Add potatoes; toss to coat.

Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange potatoes around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 14 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill potatoes 14 to 17 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 15 minutes) or until tender, turning occasionally.

Carve steaks into slices; season with salt, as desired. Sprinkle green onion over potatoes. Serve potatoes with Sour Cream and Onion Sauce for dipping, if desired.

Sour Cream and Onion Sauce: Combine 1/2 cup dairy sour cream and 2 tablespoons minced green onion. Sprinkle with smoked or Spanish paprika, as desired. Yield: 1/2 cup