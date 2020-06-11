× Shorewood’s Fednise Stark, a force on the diamond, headed for Hamline University

SHOREWOOD — With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Shining on the diamond and in the classroom has earned Shorewood High School senior Fednise Stark our High School Hot Shot honors.

For four years, Stark has been a standout as an infield specialist — with 3rd base being her best position. She can hit too — and with power. What doesn’t show up on the scoresheet is her ability to advocate for her teammates while holding all around her accountable.

In the fall, Stark is off to Hamline University in St. Paul to study pre-med.

Congratulations Fednise Stark, our High School Hot Shot.