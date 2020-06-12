ATF seeking persons of interest in connection with arson at Milwaukee Chase Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE --Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Milwaukee Field Office within the Chicago Field Division and the Milwaukee Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating this person of interest involved in the arson of the Chase Bank on Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee.

The fire was reported at 2:30 a.m., Tuesday morning, June 2.

Anyone having information about this incident should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS (8477).

Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the Reportit® app, available on both Google Play and the apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.