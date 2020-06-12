Joe Biden intends to accept nomination in Milwaukee; whether DNC will be mostly virtual to be determined

MILWAUKEE — An aide with Joe Biden’s presidential campaign told FOX6 News on Friday, June 12 that Biden intends to accept his party’s nomination in Milwaukee during the Democratic National Convention.

The question now: will delegates fill the streets of Milwaukee in August, or will they meet online?

Contractors working on the DNC tell FOX6 News that they are still waiting on a decision; it’s in a holding pattern as the coronavirus pandemic led other big summer events to cancel.

“We will not abandon Milwaukee,” said Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Perez said he is also not giving up on an in-person convention.

“We believe it’s really important to have a safe, exciting, inspiring convention, in Milwaukee,” Perez said. “I’m confident we can do that.”

As to how many will fill the convention, Perez said it depends on the health situation amid the pandemic. Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) said the convention could be a hybrid.

“I think we’ll see a combination of smaller in-person events, around the city of Milwaukee. I think we’ll see even in-person events at the FISERV arena,” Baldwin said. “What I do think is that there will also be a significant amount of video and virtual content.”

It’s part of a strategy to win back Wisconsin in the fall election.

“The road to the White House goes right through Wisconsin,” said Baldwin.

Democrats and Republicans can agree on that; President Donald Trump won the state by less than 23,000 votes in 2016.

“I really think it means everything. The road to the white house is going to come through Wisconsin,” Andrew Hitt, chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

But what about the DNC in Milwaukee?

“I do hope they have their convention here in Wisconsin, it gives us a great opportunity to contrast our views and record of accomplishment with their talking points,” Hitt said.

“We don’t know the answer today, because we don’t know what the public health situation on the ground will be,” said Perez. “Unlike Donald Trump, we are actually going to listen to the public health experts as we come to Milwaukee.”

According to an Associated Press report, Joe Biden’s possible list of vice presidential candidates is shrinking. That report did not mention Sen. Tammy Baldwin. She said she’d be honored to serve Biden — in any way Biden decides — and that her conversations with him are private.