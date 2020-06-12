City attorney to review all curfew citations given to protesters: ‘I will not take a blanket approach’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's newly-elected city attorney announced Friday, June 12 that he will review all curfew citations handed out to peaceful protesters following the death of George Floyd.

City Attorney Tearman Spencer said he plans to will review all 170 tickets issued between May 30 and June 1. Some of those citations were given in-person -- others got their citation in the mail.

"The final decision whether to prosecute or dismiss citations will be made by me, the City Attorney, on a case-by-case basis," Spencer said.

Milwaukee police issued the tickets during the first weekend of protests. Mayor Tom Barrett ordered a curfew for two nights -- and said anyone who violated the curfew could be arrested.

"But understand, I will not take a blanket approach and dismiss all." Spencer indicated there are two main factors he will consider when reviewing each citation -- the constitutionality of the citations -- and the intent of the mayor's emergency curfew order. In the end, Spencer said not every person issued a ticket deserves one.

"I will not be prosecuting of all the citations," Spencer said. "But understand, I will not take a blanket approach and dismiss all. I will be looking at them at a case-by-case basis to make sure and understand the merit of each one."

