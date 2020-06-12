Father’s Day is coming up: some fabulous Father’s Day finds that go beyond the necktie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Father's Day is coming up and did you know that the most popularly purchased gift is neckties? Jen Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp to share some fabulous Father's Day finds and you guess it - we're moving beyond the necktie this year!

What is dad is an outdoors guy?

Amp up outdoor time with the Cyclone Bluetooth Avantree Outdoor Speaker - Dad can take tunes with him wherever he goes (can even strap bike) . With a splash-proof, shock-proof rubber exterior, this rugged speaker will survive Dad`s adventures.

If Dad Runs Hot? Pick up a Evapolar EvaChill Personal Air Cooler and cool him off in no time!

For the BBQ and sports loving dads:

Chill and Grill - choose a Golf or Hockey Grill Set if dad`s loves to grill and is a sports fanatic.

Plus visit Cameo and send a shout out to Dad to wish him a Happy Father`s Day from one of his favorite MLB players, like Brewers` Brock Holt.

For a $75 donation to WorldVision, give a Family a Fishing Kit in Dad`s name (nets, lines, hooks, a pole, and a basket). Empower a family to put food on the table-for years to come through a recurring donation to the Animal & Agriculture Fund.

What about those dads who are neat freaks?

Shed some light on germs with Phone Soap - Electronic devices are breeding ground for bacteria. Zap germs with UV lights do the dirty work.

Groom and Glow with Birchbox for Men - a subscription box with 5 grooming samples a month - from anti-aging moisturizers to beard care supplies to hair styling essentials.

What about those dads who love the (spot) light?

If dad's been Rockin' TikTok - he can up his air guitar game with AirJamz - this app-connected pick plays music along with Dad`s motions. Play the guitar, drums, synths, lasers, and more, and flex his musical muscles.

Light it Up! - Across town or across the world when you touch the Friendship Lamp theirs emits the same glow to send a little "thinking of you" to Dad.

Lego fan? Give dad a special treat when you surprise him with minifigs made to look just like your family!

What about for dads who love their cocktails/mocktails?

Mixin` up with Flaskap - Now Dad can make a mixed drink in his tumbler and carry an extra five servings wherever the outside world takes him. Fits the top of his tumbler as a lid.

Sweetness! - Aviation Gin 3-Piece Non-Alcoholic Bento Box - It`s time to elevate cocktail hour with a limited-edition collection created in partnership with Aviation American Gin, the world`s highest-rated gin.