Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Housing Choice Voucher waiting list lottery to open June 23: ‘Be prepared to apply’

Posted 8:57 am, June 12, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee will open the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) waiting list lottery at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23. Qualified persons will be able to submit applications for the waiting list lottery until 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.

Applications and eligibility guidelines can be found at waitlist.hacm.org.

“The Housing Choice Voucher program is a great opportunity for residents who need housing support, and this is particularly timely given the amount of people who have been financially impacted because of COVID-19,” said Alderman Rainey. “I urge residents to review the qualifications and be prepared to apply for the wait list lottery during the June 23 to June 25 window.”

According to a press release, after the wait list pre-application closes on June 25 at 6 p.m., a random lottery will be held to select the 3,000 households that will be added to the Housing Choice Voucher wait list. The 3,000 number was chosen to allow qualified applicants a reasonable expectation that they will be offered a Housing Choice Voucher within 2-3 years. Selected households will be notified after July 31, 2020 with information on next steps.

Applicants will be selected through the random lottery and there is no advantage to submitting a registration on the first day.  All households will have the same chance of being selected through the lottery regardless of when they apply during the registration period.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.