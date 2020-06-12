Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Maggie Doyle from Brookfield Central ready to make a name for herself at University of Alabama

Posted 5:54 pm, June 12, 2020, by , Updated at 06:15PM, June 12, 2020
Data pix.

BROOKFIELD -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

We salute Maggie Doyle from Brookfield Central High School who is a hot shot on the soccer team. She is a three-year varsity player on that team. Team captain for 2020. Back in 2018, Central won the State Championship and Doyle was a big part of that.

Doyle was also a member of the varsity golf team, the KEY club's executive board, and the National Honor Society.

Maintaining a 4.3 grade point average, Maggie Doyle is heading down south. She will go to the University of Alabama. We wish her well!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.