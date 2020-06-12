Maggie Doyle from Brookfield Central ready to make a name for herself at University of Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

We salute Maggie Doyle from Brookfield Central High School who is a hot shot on the soccer team. She is a three-year varsity player on that team. Team captain for 2020. Back in 2018, Central won the State Championship and Doyle was a big part of that.

Doyle was also a member of the varsity golf team, the KEY club's executive board, and the National Honor Society.

Maintaining a 4.3 grade point average, Maggie Doyle is heading down south. She will go to the University of Alabama. We wish her well!