Milwaukee couple wins Miller High Life wedding package, complete with beer

MILWAUKEE — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, weddings are taking on a new look. They have been canceled, delayed, gone virtual, and have been changed in many other ways.

A news release from the people at Miller High Life indicates they could not stand by and let wedding dreams slip away. Instead, Miller rewarded three couples across the country with a “Wedding at Your (Their) Doorstep,” complete with an officiant, photographer, and $10,000 each to go towards a honeymoon fund, canceled wedding costs, and of course, beer.

One of those winning couples included Milwaukeeans, Adam Benjamin and Mary-Kate Weiss.

Mary-Kate and Adam discovered on their first date in 2016 that both of their grandfathers were employees at Miller Brewery, and their fate was sealed. High Life helped them tie the knot on June 6, 2020 in the presence of their closest family members and friends (social distancing style & via Zoom!) including Adam’s grandfather, a former brewery employee, the couple exchanged their vows on the steps of the Miller Inn

Over the next couple of weeks, High Life is bringing a doorstep wedding to a couple in Richmond, VA and Long Island, NY.