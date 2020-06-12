MPS to vote on terminating contract with Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — The officer-involved death of George Floyd has sparked conversations about change and reform across the U.S. Locally, Milwaukee Public Schools is now taking a stand when it comes to its relationship with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Racial inequalities, police departments and their roles in the community are just a few issues now at the forefront across the country.

“We felt like now more than ever was a time to dig our heels in and have this conversation,” Angela Harris, a first grade teacher with Milwaukee Public Schools and chair of the Black Educators Caucus, said.

Harris said her organization is calling for MPD to cut ties with the police department.

“It’s exciting. We finally have this resolution on the table that the board is actually going to vote on terminating this contract,” said Harris.

The draft includes terminating all contracts with MPD for the services of school resource officers. Additionally, Harris said, contracts to buy or maintain criminalizing equipment — like metal detectors — would come to an end. She said MPS pays $487,000 to the police department for six officers who are specially trained to respond to incidents and special events at schools — and that needs to stop.

“This is a job they already do, and so we shouldn’t have to engage in a contract with MPD — not a monetary contract at the very least,” Harris said. “We would like to see the things they do now continue after the contract is terminated. We think it’s important for police officers to build relationships with students, to find community within school.”

Not only does she want to see a shift in what society looks like, Harris has thoughts on where she would like to see the money go instead.

“We definitely want to see anti-biased, anti-racist professional development ongoing for educators throughout the years, fully resourced and supported by the district,” said Harris. “We want the district to develop a black and ethnic studies curriculum beginning in kindergarten through high school.”

The community also has the opportunity to have its voice heard; virtual testimony can be submitted which will be taken live during an MPS meeting next Thursday, June 18.

For details on how to submit testimony, CLICK HERE. To look at the full resolution, CLICK HERE.

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for comment, they said: “We will continue to support MPS and MPS students.”