House fire near 24th and Keefe injures 1 firefighter

MILWAUKEE — Fire officials were called to a report of a house fire near N. 24th Street and W. Keefe Avenue early Saturday morning, June 13.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming out of the first floor when they arrived shortly before 5 a.m. As the fire spread to the second floor, they called for additional crews to help fight the blaze.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Lipski says the building was vacant, but one firefighter was taken to the hospital for burns and has been released.

The cause of the fire still under investigation.