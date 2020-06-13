× Metered parking resumes June 15, city recommends contactless parking payment app

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is encouraging residents to use to the updated MKE Park app to pay for parking as metered parking enforcement resumes Monday, June 15.

Contactless parking payments can promote the health and safety of both those paying for parking and the city’s parking employees by reducing physical interactions with parking meters, read a news release Saturday, June 13.

“The City of Milwaukee is pleased to partner with ParkMobile to provide our residents and visitors with an upgraded mobile parking app experience,” says Mayor Tom Barrett. “The MKE Park app lets people quickly and easily pay for parking without touching a meter, which is safer for everyone.”

The MKE Park app is a free download for both iPhone and Android devices.

To pay for parking with the app, the user will enter the zone number posted on stickers on the meter of their parking spot, select the amount of time needed and touch the “Start Parking” button to begin the session.

Users can also easily extend their parking session on their mobile device without having to go back to the meter.

ParkMobile has over 300,000 users in the state of Wisconsin and is available for use on the UW- Madison, UW-Green Bay, and UW-Milwaukee campuses, according to a release.

On March 19, the city suspended all timed, metered and night parking restrictions to accommodate residents who were spending more time at home due to COVID-19 and businesses pausing operations for workers and clients alike.

As more businesses have reopened, the need for increased turnover of parking spaces and locations has increased, the city said in a news release.

Alternate-side parking and night parking permits will not be enforced until a later date. That date is not yet determined.