MPD: 19-year-old shot, wounded near Teutonia and Villard

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Teutonia and Villard on Saturday afternoon, June 13.

The victim — a 19-year-old Milwaukee man — sustained a graze wound to his right leg and was taken to the hospital, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are related to a minor vehicle accident and police are seeking two unidentified suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.