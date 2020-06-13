× Several Wisconsin breweries join nationwide ‘Black is Beautiful’ injustice, inequality initiative

MILWAUKEE — Eight Wisconsin breweries are joining forces with a brewery from California in selling a new beer with the name “Black is Beautiful” — an imperial stout.

Campus Brewing Company in California says the beer was created to raise awareness of the injustice and inequalities people of color face.

As part of the initiative, 100% of the beer’s proceeds will go to local foundations that support police reform and legal defense for those who have been wronged.

The first batch should be ready by mid- to late-July. A total of 540 breweries around the country have signed on to participate.

To find Wisconsin breweries participating in the cause, CLICK HERE.