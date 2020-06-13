LIVE: Protesters march from Milwaukee’s Washington Park
Several Wisconsin breweries join nationwide ‘Black is Beautiful’ injustice, inequality initiative

"Black is Beautiful" nationwide brewery effort created to raise awareness of the injustice and inequalities people of color face. (Courtesy: Campus Brewing Company)

MILWAUKEE — Eight Wisconsin breweries are joining forces with a brewery from California in selling a new beer with the name “Black is Beautiful” — an imperial stout.

Campus Brewing Company in California says the beer was created to raise awareness of the injustice and inequalities people of color face.

As part of the initiative, 100% of the beer’s proceeds will go to local foundations that support police reform and legal defense for those who have been wronged.

The first batch should be ready by mid- to late-July. A total of 540 breweries around the country have signed on to participate.

