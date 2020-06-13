× Sheriff: 64-year-old man ejected from vehicle in fatal Sheboygan County accident

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — A 64-year-old man died after being ejected from his vehicle in a Sheboygan County crash on Saturday, June 13.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was made around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a rollover accident on County Road J near Alpine Road in the Town of Sheboygan Falls. The caller also reported that the vehicle had gone off the road.

Once at the scene, deputies found the man — who lives in the area — had been ejected and was deceased. There were no other vehicles or passengers involved in the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.