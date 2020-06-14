Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Average US gas price up 11 cents over 2 weeks to $2.16

Posted 2:24 pm, June 14, 2020, by

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 11 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.16 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump came as crude oil costs increased.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.11 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.69 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is $2.55, the same as two weeks ago.

