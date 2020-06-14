Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Hundreds turn out for a Flag Day celebration, parade in Waubeka

Posted 3:05 pm, June 14, 2020, by , Updated at 03:07PM, June 14, 2020
Data pix.

WAUBEKA, Wis. -- Hundreds of people lined the streets of Waubeka, Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon, June 14 -- for a Flag Day parade. This was not an "official" Flag Day parade -- rather an event put together by people who wanted it held, despite the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.

Flag Day parade in Waubeka

National Flag Day is deep-rooted in Waubeka, considered the "Birthplace of Flag Day." In 1885, a school teacher asked his students to write an essay about what the flag meant to them. All these years later, the stars and stripes hold a special meaning to those in the community.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the National Flag Day Foundation.

Flag Day parade in Waubeka

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.