Hundreds turn out for a Flag Day celebration, parade in Waubeka

WAUBEKA, Wis. -- Hundreds of people lined the streets of Waubeka, Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon, June 14 -- for a Flag Day parade. This was not an "official" Flag Day parade -- rather an event put together by people who wanted it held, despite the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.

National Flag Day is deep-rooted in Waubeka, considered the "Birthplace of Flag Day." In 1885, a school teacher asked his students to write an essay about what the flag meant to them. All these years later, the stars and stripes hold a special meaning to those in the community.

