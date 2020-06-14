× Investigators try to determine cause of fire at home near Racine’s Horlick Park

RACINE — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a two-family, two-story home near Horlick Park in Racine on Sunday, June 14.

Officials say the exterior of the home ignited around 11:30 a.m. Sunday — and caused significant damage to the home. As firefighters arrived, they saw someone had attempted to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries and the occupants of both floors were able to exit safely.

Officials estimate the damage to the home to be about $10,000.