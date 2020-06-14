Police seek info on woman who may have been victim of crime, now hospitalized

KENOSHA — Police are asking for the public’s help finding information about a woman currently in critical condition in the hospital.

The woman is known as Tera and police say she may have been a victim of a crime.

She is unable to speak with investigators.

Police believe Tera would have last had contact with friends, family or acquaintances on the night of Tuesday, June 2.

Police are not releasing any more information about the victim at this time.

If you have information about Tera, please contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262- 656-7333.

Callers can reference Kenosha Police case # 2020-27628.