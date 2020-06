Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The Wisconsin state parks campgrounds have reopened after coronavirus restrictions have become more relaxed. Reservations are needed for campsites. First come, first serve is no longer an option.

The Wisconsin DNR is suggesting campers stay closer to home.

Parks stickers are required for all cars/campers entering.

For more information, check out the DNR's website.

