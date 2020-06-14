TikTok: Giannis keeps up with home workouts, gives son some love

WATCH: Real Faith for Real Life at Fox Point Lutheran Church – also available on FOX6
June 14, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokoumnpo showing he’s not just an MVP on the court, but also to his son, Liam.

In a TikTok Saturday, Giannis shows us he’s keeping up with his at-home workouts – while making sure he shows his little guy some love.

@giannis_an34

Workouts are a lot more fun!

♬ Intentions – Justin Bieber

The NBA suspended the season on March 11 and drastically limited the access to player practice facilities. Milwaukee Bucks players have been finding creative ways to stay in shape in hopes of starting up their record-breaking season again in July.

On June 4, the NBA’s Board of Governors approved a 22-team format for restarting the league season in late July at ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida. Additional details have yet to be released.

