× Walmart tests self-checkout only location with no cashiers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas is reimagining the shopping experience during the coronavirus pandemic by using self-checkout counters only, in lieu of cashiers.

A spokesperson for the company told FOX Business that Walmart Supercenter Store #359 is removing its conveyor belt lanes and replacing them with self-checkout counters. The goal is to see if the increased use of self-checkout will speed up purchases while providing a safer experience for shoppers through less interaction.

According to the company, employees will be available to help with self-checkout and will also check out groceries like normal for those who want the traditional shopping experience.

If the test run is successful, the new design could be rolled out to stores across the country, but the timing will depend on customer and employee feedback, according to the company.

The news comes a few weeks after America’s largest retailer announced it would be streamlining the company’s apps to allow customers to shop online for everything from groceries to apparel and electronics.

Walmart Pay touch-free payment is easier than ever. Download our app today, register for Walmart Pay, and head to the store with peace of mind. Plus, earn 5% back when you use your Capital One Walmart Rewards Card with Walmart Pay for the first 12 months after approval. pic.twitter.com/hS7YrwS54T — Walmart (@Walmart) May 13, 2020

The company also launched its touch-free payment system, Walmart Pay, last month in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus while customers shop in-store.

According to the company’s first quarter earnings report, Walmart saw a 74 percent increase in its online sales year-over-year as demand has soared due to the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS