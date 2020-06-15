× 23-year-old Milwaukee man fatally shot near 19th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, June 15, around 7:20 p.m. near N. 19th Street and Keefe Avenue.

The victim is a 23-year-old Milwaukee man.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and police are not releasing any other details at this time.

Milwaukee Police continues to seek suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.