MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the homicide of a three-month-old child near 36th Street and Sheridan in Milwaukee.

The medical examiner says the child was pronounced dead on Sunday, June 14 at Children’s Hospital.

MCMEO investigating the weekend homicide of a 3-month-old infant in the 5500 blk of N. 36 St. Child was pronounced dead on 6/14 at Children's Hospital. Autopsy in progress. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) June 15, 2020

Milwaukee police are investigating and an autopsy is in progress.