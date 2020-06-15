× Milwaukee County employees will have floating holiday on June 19 to mark Juneteenth Day

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson announced Monday, June 15 that Milwaukee County employees will have a floating holiday on June 19 to mark Juneteenth Day and the end slavery in America.

“Beginning this year, Milwaukee County will officially recognize this important day in American history,” County Executive Crowley said. “Juneteenth is a day to celebrate the rich history and culture of the African American community. It is also a day to appreciate the long struggle for civil rights that Black people in America have faced for centuries. I am hopeful that our employees will be able to take June 19 as a day ‘on’ not a day off in order to fully support Black lives, liberation, and the vision of Milwaukee County to achieve racial equity and become the healthiest county in Wisconsin.”

According to a press release, this announcement is part of Milwaukee County’s efforts to achieve racial equity and be the healthiest county in Wisconsin.The press states that Milwaukee County is committed to working toward equity and shifting its own institutional power to demonstrate leadership in dismantling white supremacy and racist policies and practices.

As America begins, again, to open our hearts and minds to fully accept and seek to redress centuries of oppression and systemic racism, Milwaukee County is taking a step forward to formally acknowledge and celebrate Black Independence Day and all that it symbolizes,” County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson said. “One day, perhaps all Americans will sing the Black National Anthem together at the start of sporting events and other gatherings, and celebrate freedom and equity for ALL Americans, the true promise of these United States.”