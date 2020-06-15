× Police: 2 shot, wounded during argument following accident in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, June 14 near Teutonia and Hampton. It happened around 2:20 p.m.

Two victims, a 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Police say the incident appears to be a result of an argument following an accident.

Both victims were taken into police custody regarding this investigation.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.