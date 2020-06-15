Protesters calling for justice, police reform, gather for the 18th day in the North Shore

Posted 10:00 pm, June 15, 2020, by , Updated at 10:14PM, June 15, 2020

WHITEFISH BAY — Protesters gathered for the 18th straight day Monday, gathering in Whitefish Bay’s Klode Park and marching north through Fox Point.

And a common refrain among marchers in the weeks since Floyd’s death calling for justice, police reform and at the root of it, equality regardless of the color of one’s skin.

Invoking the names of other men and women of color who have been killed.

It’s been said that George Floyd’s death was the tipping point. The continued marches and demonstrations — a response to the question of “why does this keep happening?”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.