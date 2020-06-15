× Retail theft at Walgreens in Wauwatosa led to police pursuit, 1 taken into custody

WAUWATOSA — One person was taken into custody early Monday morning, June 15 after leading Wauwatosa police on a pursuit.

According to police, it began with a retail theft from the Walgreens store near Mayfair and North Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it, the driver did not stop.

Officials say the driver eventually stopped — but took off again.

Officers pursued and the driver stopped a second time and was taken into custody on I-894 near the 84th Street exit.

The property taken in the retail theft was recovered.