× T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers reporting widespread cell service outages

NEW YORK — A large number of T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers across the country say they are experiencing outages with their cell service.

According to DownDetector.com, customers from across the U.S. are reporting problems with their service, with a large number of reports coming from major cities including Tampa, Miami, Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

Hundreds of comments on the website say they cannot get any calls or texts.

Users flooded T-Mobile’s Twitter account to report issues with their service. While the company responded to customers individually, it has not yet made a public statement regarding the outage.

Sprint, which recently merged with T-Mobile, also appears to be impacted, according to customers on DownDetector.com.