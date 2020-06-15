× Wife of WI Rep. Sensenbrenner passes away

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Cheryl Sensenbrenner, the wife of Wisconsin Congressmen James Sensenbrenner passed away Monday morning, the office of the representative said in a release June 15.

Cheryl Sensenbrenner, wife of 43 years to Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner, died this morning. She was the former board chair of @AAPD, and herself was injured in a car accident when she was 22. The family is planning a private service in Wisconsin.

May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/zEhvodOGJg — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) June 15, 2020

A statement on the passing of Cheryl Sensenbrenner:

Cheryl Warren Sensenbrenner, the beloved wife of Congressman F. James Sensenbrenner, Jr., passed away this morning in Alexandria, VA. Cheryl will best be remembered for her tenacity and larger than life spirit that helped her overcome all obstacles and inspired her to help others. She was devoted to her family and was a tireless advocate to ensure all Americans with disabilities were protected from discrimination. She was born in Minnesota on September 24, 1950 to former Wisconsin Attorney General and U.S. District Court Judge Robert Warren and Laverne Voagen Warren. She graduated from Green Bay East High School and Lawrence College in Appleton, WI. On March 26, 1977, she married Jim Sensenbrenner. It is evident by all those that knew Cheryl that she proved to be the perfect balance to Rep. Sensenbrenner. Throughout their 43 years of marriage, she was able to find humor and grace in the role of a Congressman’s wife. In addition to Rep. Sensenbrenner, she is survived by her two sons, Frank (Margaret) and Bob (Diana), and her three-year-old grandson, Kevin. Arrangements are being made for a private service in Wisconsin. Rep. Sensenbrenner and his family appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time.

Rep. Bryan Steil expresses his condolences to the Sensenbrenner family:

I am saddened to hear about the passing of Cheryl Sensenbrenner. Throughout her life, Cheryl fought to protect the rights of the disabled and worked to better millions of Americans’ lives. Cheryl has left a powerful legacy as an advocate for Americans with disabilities, a loving wife to Jim, and a caring mother to Frank and Bob. She will be deeply missed. My prayers are with Jim and the Sensenbrenner family during this difficult time.