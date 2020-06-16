30 Cousins Subs locations in greater Milwaukee area have opened their dining rooms
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN –Cousins Subs, along with many area restaurants, has begun inviting guests to dine in-store. The local restaurant franchise has opened the dining rooms at 30 locations in the greater Milwaukee area.
While seating is limited, guests can enjoy their favorite subs and sides from their favorite booth or table at the following Cousins Subs locations:
- 17900 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI 53045
- 206 S. Pine Street, Burlington, WI 53105
- 5131 Douglas Avenue, Caledonia, WI 53402
- 5333 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale, WI 53217
- 7495 W. Layton Avenue, Greenfield, WI 53220
- 5652 S. 108th Street, Hales Corners, WI 53130
- 525 Cottonwood Avenue, Hartland, WI 53029
- 1010 Fond du Lac Avenue, Kewaskum, WI 53040
- 1424 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092
- 5121 W. Howard Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53220
- 1612 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53233
- 207 N. Rochester Street, Mukwonago, WI 53149
- W189S7745 Racine Avenue, Muskego, WI 53150
- 16005 W. National Avenue, New Berlin, WI 53151
- 135 W. Rawson Avenue, Oak Creek, WI 53154
- 1380 Pabst Farms Circle #410, Oconomowoc, WI 53066
- 121 N. Fowler Street, Oconomowoc, WI 53066
- 1350 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, WI 53072
- 9901 77th Street, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158
- 6100 Regency West Drive, Racine, WI 53406
- 3058 E. Layton, St. Francis, WI 53207
- W232N6116 Waukesha Avenue, Sussex, WI 53089
- 2260 N. Grandview Boulevard, Waukesha, WI 53188
- 1700 Pearl Street, Waukesha, WI 53186
- 2320 E. Moreland Boulevard, Waukesha, WI 53186
- 530 W. Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189
- 6810 W. State Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53213
- 853 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226
- 9124 W. Lincoln Avenue, West Allis, WI 53227
- 10716 W. Oklahoma Avenue, West Allis, WI 53227
- 2320 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095
While Cousins Subs offers in-store dining, customers can enjoy their lunch or dinner via curbside pickup, EZ pickup and delivery.
43.038902 -87.906474