30 Cousins Subs locations in greater Milwaukee area have opened their dining rooms

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN –Cousins Subs, along with many area restaurants, has begun inviting guests to dine in-store. The local restaurant franchise has opened the dining rooms at 30 locations in the greater Milwaukee area.

While seating is limited, guests can enjoy their favorite subs and sides from their favorite booth or table at the following Cousins Subs locations:

17900 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI 53045

206 S. Pine Street, Burlington, WI 53105

5131 Douglas Avenue, Caledonia, WI 53402

5333 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale, WI 53217

7495 W. Layton Avenue, Greenfield, WI 53220

5652 S. 108 th Street, Hales Corners, WI 53130

Street, Hales Corners, WI 53130 525 Cottonwood Avenue, Hartland, WI 53029

1010 Fond du Lac Avenue, Kewaskum, WI 53040

1424 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092

5121 W. Howard Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53220

1612 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53233

207 N. Rochester Street, Mukwonago, WI 53149

W189S7745 Racine Avenue, Muskego, WI 53150

16005 W. National Avenue, New Berlin, WI 53151

135 W. Rawson Avenue, Oak Creek, WI 53154

1380 Pabst Farms Circle #410, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

121 N. Fowler Street, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

1350 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, WI 53072

9901 77 th Street, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

Street, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 6100 Regency West Drive, Racine, WI 53406

3058 E. Layton, St. Francis, WI 53207

W232N6116 Waukesha Avenue, Sussex, WI 53089

2260 N. Grandview Boulevard, Waukesha, WI 53188

1700 Pearl Street, Waukesha, WI 53186

2320 E. Moreland Boulevard, Waukesha, WI 53186

530 W. Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189

6810 W. State Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53213

853 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

9124 W. Lincoln Avenue, West Allis, WI 53227

10716 W. Oklahoma Avenue, West Allis, WI 53227

2320 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095

While Cousins Subs offers in-store dining, customers can enjoy their lunch or dinner via curbside pickup, EZ pickup and delivery.