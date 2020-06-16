LIVE: President Trump delivers remarks, signs Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities

Captured on camera: Out-of-control pickup truck grazes Wisconsin State trooper

Posted 11:05 am, June 16, 2020, by

DANE COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol released video on Tuesday, June 16 from an incident captured by a rear-facing dash camera from June 10.

In the video, an out-of-control pick-up truck grazes the trooper as he jumped out of the way and avoided more serious injuries. This happened along southbound I-39/90/94 near Windsor.

In a Facebook post, officials stated, “The incident is also a powerful reminder of the hazards emergency responders face every day as they work to help others.”

The trooper was released from the hospital the same day and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash.

