‘Difficult decision:’ Racine County Fair CANCELED for 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

RACINE — The Racine County Fair has been canceled for 2020, officials announced Tuesday, June 16. The Racine County Fair will return July 28-August 1, 2021. Previously purchased fair tickets and any pre-paid Open Class fees will be refunded via check.

Racine County fair officials released the following statement:

“Due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on community health and well-being, the Racine County Ag Society made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Racine County Fair. The safety of the Racine County Fair’s visitors, participants, volunteers,and community is the highest priority in producing the Annual Fair. After seeking guidance from Racine County health agencies and taking direction from Racine County Government Officials and Agencies who were part of the decision making, it became clear that cancellation was the prudent choice for the Fair to do its part to improve community health and safety, and reduce the cycle of infection. Provided the COVID-19 situation improves to the point where it’s safe to hold mass gatherings, the Racine County Fair will return July 28th-August, 1st 2021. The impact of the Fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration. The Racine County Ag Society Board of Directors is heartbroken for the small businesses, family farms, competitors, exhibitors, volunteers, community outreach groups, and everyone else who dedicates their time to the Racine County Fair. Please note, this was not an easy decision. The board understands the disappointment and frustration toall and asks for respect for the difficult decision. The Fair looks forward to brighter and better days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about Racine County. In the meantime, the Fair Board voted to hold a Junior Animal Livestock Show and Sale. More details will be coming on this for youth to exhibit their hard work.”

The Racine County Fair has been around since 1923, providing entertainment and enjoyment for all the residents of Racine County and bordering areas. It has been a time honored tradition of Racine County.

“The Racine County Fair Board plans to make 2021 even bigger and better. Until then, stay safe, be well and support each other. We’ll miss you,” Fair officials said in a press release.

For more information about refunds and how the cancellation impacts ticket holders, participants, vendors and other stakeholders, visit Racine County Fair’s Website, www.racinecountyfair.com.