It’s Taco Tuesday: Check out this recipe for Pork Tenderloin Tacos
MILWAUKEE — It’s Taco Tuesday! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe.
Pork Tenderloin Tacos
Ingredients:
1 pounds pork tenderloin , trimmed and cut into 1/2 inch-cubes
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons chili powder or chipotle chili powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 yellow onion, sliced
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
1 fresh limes, cut in wedges
6 small corn or flour tortillas, warmed
Sour cream (optional)
Pico De Gallo (optional)
Salsa (optional)
Guacamole (optional)
Directions: