It’s Taco Tuesday: Check out this recipe for Pork Tenderloin Tacos

MILWAUKEE — It’s Taco Tuesday! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe.

Pork Tenderloin Tacos

Ingredients:
1 pounds pork tenderloin , trimmed and cut into 1/2 inch-cubes
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons chili powder or chipotle chili powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 yellow onion, sliced
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
1 fresh limes, cut in wedges
6 small corn or flour tortillas, warmed
Sour cream (optional)
Pico De Gallo (optional)
Salsa (optional)
Guacamole (optional)

Directions:

In a bowl, or in a Ziploc bag, mix the spices together. Toss the spices together with the pork so that it is well covered. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet medium-high heat. Add pork pieces and brown a few minutes on both sides. Don’t overcrowd the pan. You may have to do this in batches.  Add remaining oil and onion and cook another 2 minutes stirring often.  Stir in a few tablespoons of cilantro and a little fresh lime juice. Cook 1 minute or until pork is done. Serve pork in warm tortillas with limes wedges for squeezing on top and extra cilantro. Also great with a little sour cream, my homemade Pico De Gallo, my Great Guacamole and/or my Blender Salsa on top.
