It’s Taco Tuesday: Check out this recipe for Pork Tenderloin Tacos

In a bowl, or in a Ziploc bag, mix the spices together. Toss the spices together with the pork so that it is well covered. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet medium-high heat. Add pork pieces and brown a few minutes on both sides. Don’t overcrowd the pan. You may have to do this in batches. Add remaining oil and onion and cook another 2 minutes stirring often. Stir in a few tablespoons of cilantro and a little fresh lime juice. Cook 1 minute or until pork is done. Serve pork in warm tortillas with limes wedges for squeezing on top and extra cilantro. Also great with a little sour cream, my homemade Pico De Gallo , my Great Guacamole and/or my Blender Salsa on top.