MILWAUKEE — According to officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department, a man was found dead at the scene of a garage fire near Center and Buffum on Tuesday, June 16.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office in a tweet Tuesday said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday regarding the “suspicious death” and that Milwaukee police are investigating.

