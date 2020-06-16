× Police: 3 dead, 2 wounded following 5 separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating five separate shooting incidents that happened Monday, June 15 and Tuesday, June 16. Three people are dead and two others are injured.

The first shooting happened on Monday, June 15 at approximately 4:10 p.m. near Teutonia Avenue and Villard Avenue. Police say the victim, a 40-year-old woman, was in a vehicle when shots were fired. She sustained non-life threatening injuries. She walked into a local hospital for treatment.

Police say it does not appear that the victim was the intended target.

The second shooting happened at approximately 6:08 p.m. near 50th Street and Clarke. Upon arrival, police found a 34 -year-old Milwaukee man shot inside a residence. He sustained fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The third shooting happened around 7:22 p.m. near 19th Street and Nash. The victim, a 23-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The four shooting happened around 8:08 p.m. near 23rd Street and Chambers. Police say the victim was outside when shots were fired and was subsequently struck. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The circumstances and motive are currently being investigated.

The fifth shooting happened early Tuesday morning, June 16 near 35th and Wright. The Medical Examiner’s Office confirms they were called out to this location for one person deceased.

No additional details have been released.

Milwaukee police continue to seek suspects in connection with each case. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.