SHOREWOOD -- A Shorewood woman captured on video spitting on a black teenager during a protest has tested negative for COVID-19.

Stephanie Rapkin is charged with disorderly conduct, hate crime as well as battery to a law enforcement officer. This, following her involvement with a protest back on June 6.

The confrontation happened after witnesses say Rapkin parked, blocked protesters, and the crowd urged her to move her car.