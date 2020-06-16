‘Very unique and different:’ Pizza with hemp seed crust hitting frozen food aisles in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Pizza lovers listen up, a new kind of pizza is hitting the frozen aisles in Milwaukee. The crust is made with hemp seeds.

"You just have to try it, it's very unique and different," said Giacomo Fallucca, Palermo Villa Incorporated CEO.

A new pizza is getting a slice of the frozen aisles. Urban Pie Company is launching the first-of-its-kind crust in Milwaukee -- and nationwide.

"It's made with a really light, airy hemp seed crust," said Fallucca.

Each slice, baked with hulled hemp seeds.

Chairman and CEO for Palermo Villa Incorporated says hemp seeds are a good source of protein, fiber, and is an anti-inflammatory.

The artisan crust line will come in four different flavors -- including chicken pesto, six-cheese, spinach and roasted mushroom, and pepperoni and chicken sausage.

"It's sort of grainy and it provides this fibrous grainy, but not overly grainy. It's kind of like a cornmeal in a way," said Fallucca.

Pizza lovers are already enjoying the newly launched special crust.

"You know with crust, it's all about flavor and texture, and with the hemp seed, that's what it provides," said Fallucca.

The pizza is available at select retailers.