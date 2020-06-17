Black Lives Matter network establishes $12M grant fund to aid fight against institutional racism

Air quality alert issued for all of southeast Wisconsin until 11 p.m.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 15: Protesters march from Lafayette Park to Interstate 395 on June 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protesters rallied to mark two weeks after law enforcement cleared protesters from the area just prior to President Donald Trump's photo-op at a church. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has established a more than $12 million fund to aid organizations fighting institutional racism in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

The foundation said it is setting aside $6 million from donations to support black-led organizing groups. A separate $6.5 million fund has been established for its network of 16 affiliate chapters.

Organizers told The Associated Press Wednesday it has received more than 1.1 million individual donations at an average of $33 per gift since Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee to the black man’s neck.

