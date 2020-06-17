Joe Biden calls on President Trump to ‘wake up’ to havoc caused by virus

DARBY, Pa. — Joe Biden has come out with a stinging critique of President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus. Biden is calling on President Trump to “wake up” to the havoc caused by the pandemic and do more to prevent further harm.

Biden spoke at a recreation center Wednesday in the Philadelphia suburbs. He said President Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” during the pandemic. But the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said that “unlike any other wartime leader, he takes no responsibility, he exercises no leadership. Now he has just flat surrendered the fight.”

Biden has steadily stepped up his attacks on President Trump’s leadership in recent weeks.