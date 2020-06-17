Kansas-based group sues to restart Wisconsin DNR hunter education courses

MADISON — A Kansas-based hunting advocacy group is suing to force the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to restart in-person hunter education courses.

The DNR canceled the courses as part of a stay-at-home order Gov. Tony Evers issued in March. The state Supreme Court struck the order down in May.

Hunter Nation filed a lawsuit in Marathon County on Wednesday arguing that the DNR has no authority to cancel the classes since the stay-at-home order has been invalidated and the state constitution guarantees residents the right to hunt.

