41-year-old motorcyclist critically injured after hitting deer in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — A 41-year-old man from Beaver Dam was flown by Med Flight to UW-Madison Hospital on Tuesday night, June 16 following a motorcycle vs. deer crash. It happened on STH 73 north of CTH G in the Town of Westford around 11:15 p.m.

Preliminary investigation shows the operator of the motorcycle, a 41-year-old man from Beaver Dam, was northbound on STH 73 and was unable to avoid a deer in the roadway. After colliding with the deer, the operator was thrown from the motorcycle causing critical, life threatening injuries to his head.

The operator was flown by Med Flight to UW-Madison Hospital. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. However, a 24-year-old man operating a separate motorcycle in the group was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated.

Neither operator’s name is being released at this time.

The crash is under investigation by Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol TRU.