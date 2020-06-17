WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: Vice President Mike Pence wears a mask as he departs the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after meeting with him at the U.S. Capitol on May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is scheduled to attend a luncheon this afternoon with Senate Republicans. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Vice President Mike Pence to visit Pewaukee on June 23
PEWAUKEE — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Pewaukee on Tuesday afternoon, June 23 as part of a tour announced by the Trump campaign.
The “Faith in America” tour will stop in Pewaukee on Tuesday around 1 p.m. at the Ingleside Hotel.
If you are interested in attending the event, tickets are available online HERE on a first-come, first-serve basis.