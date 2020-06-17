× Vice President Mike Pence to visit Pewaukee on June 23

PEWAUKEE — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Pewaukee on Tuesday afternoon, June 23 as part of a tour announced by the Trump campaign.

The “Faith in America” tour will stop in Pewaukee on Tuesday around 1 p.m. at the Ingleside Hotel.

If you are interested in attending the event, tickets are available online HERE on a first-come, first-serve basis.